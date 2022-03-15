Focus on value added products, farmers told

Collector S. Karmegam (second left) releasing a booklet on Tamil Nadu Irrigated Agriculture Modernisation Project in Salem on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

March 15, 2022 17:18 IST

A two-day zonal level interface workshop on water management, enhancing productivity and marketing of value added products for farmers and farmer producer companies (FPOs) from five districts began here on Tuesday.

Organised by the Department of Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business under the Tamil Nadu Irrigated Agriculture Modernisation Project (TNIAMP) Phase I, II, III, stakeholders from the districts of Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and Kallakurichi took part.

Collector S. Karmegam inaugurated the workshop and also visited the stalls put up by farmers and FPOs displaying various farm products.

Mr. Karmegam asked farmers to focus on making value-added products and enhance their income and also asked them to tap new markets. He also asked farmers to make products that are in good demand in the market.