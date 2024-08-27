ADVERTISEMENT

Focus on the process and not on the results, civil services aspirants told

Published - August 27, 2024 06:43 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Focus on the process and not on the results, the students were told during The Hindu Civil Services Aspirants Club meeting, held in association with Shankar IAS Academy, at KG College of Arts and Science, Coimbatore.

Yashmi, CEO, Shankar IAS Academy, was the chief guest, and spoke on career opportunities available for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirants. She also explained the structure of various competitive examinations, such as Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission(TNPSC), Staff Selection Commission(SSC), for which students can prepare during their college days.

M. Gangadharan, SSC faculty, Shankar IAS Academy, elaborated on the preparation methods to crack the civil services examination. He encouraged the students to have growth mindset against the fixed mindset, to overcome the challenges they face. 

Over 350 students participated in the meeting that was presided over by KG College of Arts and Science Principal J. Rathinamala. 

