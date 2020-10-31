Focus on land acquisition for projects: Collector

S.P. Karthikaa took charge as the 43rd District Collector of Dharmapuri on Friday.

Addressing the media on the sidelines, Ms. Karthikaa said, special attention would be given to expediting the land acquisition processes for various projects. There is a continuous demand for the expedition of the Enekolputhu Canal Project. The land acquisition process was heading towards completion for the project.

Similarly, a detailed project report with an estimate of ₹450 crore has been sent to the Central Government for implementation of Part II of Hogenakkal Drinking Water Project under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the Collector said.

Speaking on the yet to be established SIPCOT Industrial estate, the Collector said the land acquisition works will be expedited. The Chief Minister had announced a textile park in the industrial estate, which will have the potential to curb outmigration. The land acquisition works will be expedited for the textile park as well, Ms. Karthikaa said.

The Collector also announced that a targeted 10,000 houses was proposed to be constructed under the Slum Clearance Board in about 11 locations in the district. The proposals are under way and the process will be expedited for the same.

On the pandemic, the Collector urged the public to exercise caution, especially in the view of the festival season. Public were urged to follow protocols and avoid crowding during festival shopping.