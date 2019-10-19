Focus on improving academic quality: V-C

Improving the academic quality of Bharathiar University so that its ranking went up, would be the priority for its new Vice-Chancellor P. Kaliraj.

Addressing journalists here on Friday, he said: “my focus will be on improving the quality of teaching, facilitating faculty development through programmes, encouraging research, collaborating with other institutions among others so that the ranking of the university improves in the State, country and world.”

To improve the quality of teaching, the university would establish a mentor system by roping in retired faculty who were experts in their disciplines, and professionals from industry so that they mentored students and also helped faculty stay updated.

He would also want the faculty to keep tab on the latest development in their disciplines.

“The faculty can no longer rely on notes they have prepared years ago to teach students.”

As for collaboration with other institutions, the Vice-Chancellor said the faculty within a department should collaborate with one another, departments within the university should work together and universities should come together to take up research. This would not only result in knowledge sharing but also tap funds for projects and cited instances from his work in Anna University to underscore his point.

In doing so, the university would also take along private, self-financing colleges. The 180-odd strong private, affiliated colleges were more in number than the 36 university departments. The university’s door was open for them. The colleges’ faculty could use their expertise and the university would throw open its infrastructure. “Their (faculty’s) knowledge and our (University) infrastructure will be complement one another.”

Mr. Kaliraj said he wanted to take the university on this path and would help it tap more funds and pointed out that while other universities could tap up to ₹150 crore under the Government of India’s RUSA programme, Bharathiar University could get only ₹80 crore.

If the university could do this, its NAAC score would improve.

That along with collaboration with other institutions would enable it to apply for projects and funds from the Department of Science and Technology, Defence Research and Development Organisation and other Government institutions, he said and added that he had initiated the process for collaboration.

“I’ve already spoken to the Madurai Kamaraj University Vice-Chancellor and he was very positive. Soon, you’ll see Bharathiar University enter many such tie-ups.”

In response to a question on the university’s reputation taking a beating, Mr. Kaliraj said transparency would put an end to corruption and nepotism.

“I'll ensure that the university has a robust work and ethic culture that does not leave room for any illegality.”