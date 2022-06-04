Industrialist A.V. Varadharajan, founder of AV Group of Companies, (third right) being conferred the “Creator of Prosperity” title by Justice V. Ramasubramanian, Judge, Supreme Court of India (third left) in Coimbatore on Saturday. Vijay Mohan, founder of Pricol, (left) is in the picture. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The country should focus on creating more jobs for economic growth, said A.V. Varadharajan. founder of AV Group of Companies, here on Saturday.

Speaking at a function in which the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, conferred the title “Creator of Prosperity” on him, he said that 1 % of the population holds almost 73 % of the wealth. “A person take care of education, healthcare, etc if he has the earning. So, the focus should be on creating jobs. There should be financial incentives, and encouragement for industries that generate jobs. Even use of technology should be towards more employment,” he said.

On efforts that went into development of Codissia Trade Fair Complex and Codissia Industrial Parks, he said an industrial association had taken the initiative and created these facilities in Coimbatore and thousands of industries benefit from the trade fairs held annually.

V. Ramasubramanian, Judge, Supreme Court of India, who conferred the title to Mr. Varadharajan, said success is important for a person as it is a way of expressing his gratitude to all those who had supported him in his growth journey and is also a “sweet revenge” who had discouraged the person. However, success does not come immediately. When a person puts in an effort, it takes time to develop and show results, he said.

Vijay Mohan, founder of Pricol, said Mr. Varadharajan strode over the engineering landscape of Coimbatore as a colossus. He was a catalyst in promoting Coimbatore an attractive destination for industries from other countries and cities.