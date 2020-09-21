‘Focus needed on lockdown-induced hypertension’

Tiruppur
With hypertension being one of the co-morbidities in COVID-19 patients, more focus and research is required on the lockdown-induced hypertension, said A. Muruganathan, Governor of American College of Physicians – India Chapter and former President of Hypertension Society of India. Extensive data was required in this area, he told The Hindu recently.
Dr. Muruganathan, who is the Chairman of a private hospital in Tiruppur, said he observed many patients develop high blood pressure during the lockdown.
He said that there were three probable causes for the high blood pressure amid the COVID-19 lockdown: not venturing out of the house to buy medicines for hypertension, lack of adequate exercise and anxiety caused by the uncertainty in their profession.
Dr. Muruganathan suggested self-monitoring of blood pressure at home for diagnosis and management of hypertension.
