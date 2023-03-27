ADVERTISEMENT

FMD vaccination drive covers 94 % of targeted 2.34 lakh animals in Coimbatore district

March 27, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST

Wilson Thomas
A vaccination drive against Foot and Mouth Disease at Panapatti village in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Department of Animal Husbandry has covered 94 % of targeted animals in the ongoing vaccination drive against the Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) in Coimbatore district.

R. Perumalsamy, Regional Joint Director of Department of Animal Husbandry, told The Hindu the targeted population of domestic animals to be covered in the FMD vaccination drive in Coimbatore district stood at 2,34,400. Out of these, 94 % of the animals were vaccinated as on Sunday.

He said that the vaccination drive was going on intensively. The Department has time up to March 31 to finish vaccinating the entire number of animals in the target list.

The drive is held under the National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP), the main aim of which is to control FMD by 2025 with vaccination and eventual eradication by 2030.

Lumpy Skin Disease

Mr. Perumalsamy said the Department vaccinated 1.90 lakh animals in Coimbatore district against Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD). Goat pox vaccine was administered to the targeted animals. Veterinarians from the Department covered tribal settlements, too.

A total of 21 samples collected from animals suspected to have been infected with LSD were sent to an advanced laboratory in Bhopal and five samples returned positive. Four animals, which were not taken care of properly for suspected LSD infection, died in the district.

According to Mr. Perumalsamy, the morbidity rate of LSD was 30 % and the disease normally claimed one to five % of the affected animals. “Biosecurity measures including isolating the affected animal have to be done to eliminate the spread of the disease. Since it is a vector-borne disease, control measures have to be taken against mosquitoes, flies and ticks,” he said.

