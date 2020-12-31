FMCG distributors oppose dual pricing by MNCs

Protest mode : Members of the Tamil Nadu Consumer Products Distributors’ Associations Federation staging a demonstration in the city on Wednesday.

Coimbatore

31 December 2020 00:08 IST

Distributors of Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCGs) staged a protest here on Wednesday, as part of a State-wide demonstration, against dual pricing by multi-national companies (MNCs).

Mohan Shankar, chairman of the Tamil Nadu Consumer Products Distributors’ Associations Federation, said the main demand of the distributors is equal pricing on all platforms by the MNCs.

“We (distributors) have lost 20 % to 25 % business, especially after lockdown. If a product is supplied to us at ₹ 100 a piece, it is sold online at a lower price. With the turnover reducing for the distributors, there are several drivers, helpers and salesmen who have lost their job,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The State has nearly 10,000 distributors, including over 250 in Coimbatore city. “We need a level-playing field. We have written to the government several times on the need for single pricing for products sold across different platforms. But, there has not been any impact. If there is no remedial measure, we may look at boycotting purchase from these companies for a specific period,” he said.