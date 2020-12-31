FMCG distributors oppose dual pricing by MNCs

Distributors of Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCGs) staged a protest here on Wednesday, as part of a State-wide demonstration, against dual pricing by multi-national companies (MNCs).
Mohan Shankar, chairman of the Tamil Nadu Consumer Products Distributors’ Associations Federation, said the main demand of the distributors is equal pricing on all platforms by the MNCs.
“We (distributors) have lost 20 % to 25 % business, especially after lockdown. If a product is supplied to us at ₹ 100 a piece, it is sold online at a lower price. With the turnover reducing for the distributors, there are several drivers, helpers and salesmen who have lost their job,” he said.
The State has nearly 10,000 distributors, including over 250 in Coimbatore city. “We need a level-playing field. We have written to the government several times on the need for single pricing for products sold across different platforms. But, there has not been any impact. If there is no remedial measure, we may look at boycotting purchase from these companies for a specific period,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath