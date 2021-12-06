Flyovers to come up at Saibaba Colony, Thudiyalur junctions in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

06 December 2021 00:47 IST

The State Highways Department (NH wing) plans to construct flyovers at Saibaba Colony junction and Thudiyalur junction and also widen the road at Saravanampatti.

An official of the Department said that a flyover was planned at Saibaba Colony junction a few years ago too. However, it was decided to just widen the road. Since the junction continued to face traffic snarls, it was decided to construct a flyover for about a km covering the Saibaba Colony junction and Saibaba Temple junctions on Mettupalayam Road. Similarly, a flyover would be constructed for about a km at Thudiyalur. The Department would prepare the estimates for these two projects by the end of this month. The soil tests were done already and the designs were also ready.

Motorists would have flyovers at Saibaba Colony, Saibaba Temple junctions, Koundampalayam, GN Mills, Thudiyalur, and Periyanaikenpalayan. These would make way for smooth flow of traffic on Mettupalayam Road, the official said.

At Saravanampatti, the plan was to widen the road into a four lane one for nearly six km and widen the existing two lane road to 10 metres for 28 km from Saravanampatti. The total cost for this project was expected to be nearly ₹100 crore. The Department had submitted the estimate to the government and would start works after getting the approval.