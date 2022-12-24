Flyovers at three locations in Coimbatore city sought

December 24, 2022 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A majority of the participants at a public meeting held here on Saturday demanded construction of flyovers at Singanallur, Saibaba Temple junction and Saravanampatti.

Minister for Electricity, Prohibition, and Excise V. Senthilbalaji and District Collector G.S. Sameeran took part in the meeting that saw 50-60 people express their views on the projects.

The Collector will submit the minutes of the meeting to the government so that it can decide on construction of the flyovers, said an official of the Highways Department.

The Highways Department planned to construct flyovers at the three locations that were identified as black spots, as a high number of accidents occur at these locations.

However, following plans to have a metro rail project in Coimbatore, the flyover projects were put on hold.

Hence, a public meeting was organised in Saturday to decide whether the Highways Department should go ahead with construction of the flyovers.

The Minister said at the meeting that the State government will implement the demands of the public.

Most of the speakers appealed to the government to construct the flyovers. At Saibaba Temple junction and Saravanampatti there is space for both, flyover and metro rail, and land acquisition will not be required. At Singanallur, there are flyovers at Ondipudur and Ramanathapuram and the same design for metro rail can be adopted at Singanallur too, they said.

Nandini Rangaswamy, chairperson and founder trustee of GRG Institutions, said the public want the metro rail, too. But, the priority is for the flyovers. “Next three to five years are crucial for Coimbatore as there are a lot of enquiries for investment. The investors look at lesser commuting time in the city. We need the flyovers to manage the growing number of vehicles on the city roads,” she said.