Flyover works: traffic to resume on Tiruchi Road

Movement of vehicles on Tiruchi Road, which was diverted on one way from Thursday night, is expected to resume on Saturday morning.

According to a Highways Department official, traffic was diverted on one side of the Tiruchi Road between Sungam and Ramanathapuram from 10 p.m. on Thursday.

Five-metre-deep pits are being dug to lay the foundation for the pillars of the flyover. It is learnt that one of the private water pipelines was damaged during the works at one pit and loose soil caved into it. This led to cracks on the bitumen top on the road. Since it would be risky for vehicles to use the road, the officials informed the police and the District Collector and stopped traffic flow on that stretch.

As a precautionary measure, traffic was diverted as vibrations from the vehicle movement could lead to the bitumen top caving in. The damaged pipe was repaired and the foundation works were going on late Friday evening. The works are to be completed by Saturday morning.

Traffic police said they would inspect the spot early on Saturday morning and decide on resuming vehicle movement. The Highway official said the 3.15-km flyover would have 120 pillars. So far, works were progressing for 35 pillars and it would take another 10 months to complete the pillar works.

The average height of the pillars would be six metres from the ground level, the official said.