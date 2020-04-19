Flyover works restart on Trichy Road

Workers and machinery were back at the flyover construction site on Trichy Road on Sunday, after a gap of nearly a month.

With the district administration giving its nod, construction work restarted for the Trichy Road flyover.

An official in the Highways Department (National Highways wing) said, nearly 60 workers who were engaged in the work were staying at the construction company’s camp.

Personal distancing

Most of them were north Indian workers. With the Union Government giving guidelines to re-start highway projects from April 20, the department had approached the district administration for approval and had said the workers should maintain personal distancing.

About 20 workers will stay at the concrete mixing plant, another 20 at the yard near Ondipudur, and 20 more will be at the construction site. The supervisors and officials of the Department will oversee the works, the official said.

The Department will also start works on the flyover under construction on Mettupalayam road and road strengthening between Sundarapuram and Eachanari. Nearly eight km will be strengthened between Sundarapuram and Eachanari and a short distance was completed before the lockdown.

“We need to get the entire set of workers - those who drive the vehicles, supervisors, labourers - to re-start the works. We will also stop if there is any complaint from any segment regarding the works,” the official said.

“In a way re-starting the works is fine as there is hardly any traffic now. The department should plan to complete works where there is a need to stop the vehicle movement. But, all precautions should be taken,” said K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause.