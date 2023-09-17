ADVERTISEMENT

Flyover works in Coimbatore to be completed next month

September 17, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The flyover works going on at Ukkadam will be completed by the end of next month, said Coimbatore Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati.

“Land acquisition is not an obstacle and work is not stuck because of it,” he said.

Explaining that the required land for the project was available, the Collector said the entire flyover would be constructed by the end of the October. There was no other development that would affect the progress of the works, he added.

Similarly, the Periyanaikenpalayam flyover works would also be completed in October. “Only five more decks need to be placed. Works are going on for it too,” he said.

