Flyover works cause traffic snarls near Hope College signal on Avinashi Road

“My grandson went late to school by more than two hours on Wednesday morning because of the traffic snarl near Hope College (on Avinashi Road in Coimbatore city),” said Moorthy, an entrepreneur.

“It took me more than an hour to cross the Hope College stretch today,” said Sridhar, who works at an office in Singanallur, on Thursday.

For all those who go past the Hope College signal from Coimbatore city to colleges or hospitals beyond, or the airport, crossing a short distance from Hope College junction to the traffic signal near the Coimbatore Medical College took more than an hour as the Highways Department is constructing piers near the road overbridge across the railway crossing there, as part of the Avinashi Road flyover project for about 10 km from Uppilipalayam.

“We will take about a month to construct the two piers,” said a Highways official. The two piers will support a steel girder that will be 52 metres long. The Avinashi Road flyover that is under construction has 30 metre long decks. However, for the portion coming above the road overbridge, it will be a longer span made of steel and concrete. This has been approved by the Railways, the official said.

Though heavy vehicles are diverted at the Hope College signal junction, vehicle movement is affected on the stretch as the pier construction leaves just a single lane space for vehicles going from the city.

“Vehicle movement slows down right from Nava India signal,” said Ram, a motorist who travels to work at Peelamedu from Thudiyalur every day.

The police, Corporation and Highways officials inspected the spot on Wednesday morning to decide how to ease traffic movement.

