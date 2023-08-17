HamberMenu
Flyover works at Periyanaikenpalayam in Coimbatore to miss completion deadline

August 17, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Construction works for a flyover at Periyanaikenpalayam in Coimbatore will continue for at least a month more, according to officials with the Highways Department.

The works for a four-lane flyover at Periyanaikenpalayam for nearly 1.8 km started in November 2020 and were initially scheduled for completion in May 2022. The project cost was said to be ₹99 crore. However, the cost was revised to ₹115.6 crore and the works continued beyond the expected period of completion. It was then said the works would get over by the end of August 2023. But, the works are expected to continue for at least one more month.

“We are trying to complete the construction by the end of September. There are several challenges at the field level,” said an official of the Highways Department (NH wing).

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, said he urged the district administration to levy penalty on the contractor if the works were not completed by the end of this month. “The public travelling by bus pay ₹4 more per ticket because of the diversion route. The works are delayed not because of the public. Then why should they pay more,” he said.

The issue was raised at the recently held meeting of the district road safety committee too. The construction works missed several deadlines and could not be delayed further. The contractor and the officials of the Highways Department should be held responsible, he said.

