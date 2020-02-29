Flyover work not to affect vehicle movement on Trichy Road

The State Highways Department is taking efforts to ensure that traffic flow is not affected as it continues the flyover work on Trichy Road at Sungam junction and Ramanathapuram junction.

An official of the Department said that construction of the flyover, which started last March, was scheduled to be completed by end of March next year. The ₹ 250-crore project was to have a four-lane flyover for 3.15 km on Trichy Road till Stock Exchange building, covering Sungam and Ramanathapuram junctions. It would have 121 pillars in total, including nine pillars for the down ramp, and 120 spans. Nearly 40 % of the work was over, the official said.

The Department had also written to the Coimbatore Corporation to remove the encroachments on Ukkadam bypass road so that the down ramp works could start.

“We have marked the encroachments. These need to be removed,” the official said.

On regulating traffic on Trichy Road, the official added that vehicle movement would not be stopped at the Sungam junction. When the span work would be on at the junction, traffic would be regulated to use the road where the work was over.

When works were taken up at the Ramanathapuram junction, vehicle movement would have to be blocked for a couple of days. But it would be done only later.

A couple of road users said the motorable space had shrunk because of the flyover work. The waste on the roadsides should be cleared and parking should not be permitted so that moving vehicles would get a little more space to use.