Flyover ramp at Ukkadam in Coimbatore city to be opened to the public soon

The State Highways Department plans to permit trial run on the ramp connecting Ukkadam flyover with the Valankulam road by the end of this week.

The flyover was inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin last month and vehicles are plying on the main carriageway and the other ramps. Works are continuing on one ramp, which connects the flyover and the Valankulam road, and hence it remains closed for the public.

The junction work and painting are going on and trial run will be permitted this weekend on the ramp. With this the entire flyover work is complete, an official said.

The 2.2 km flyover was built at a total cost of ₹481.95 crores.

On the Avinashi road flyover work, another official of the Department said the plan is to open the main carriageway by the end of this year. The ₹1,621-crore project from Uppilipalayam for 10.1 km has a four-lane elevated highway. Of the 304 spans, 50 have to be laid. This will be completed by mid December. The 52-metre steel span at Hope College requires three months to be completed fully with concrete and bitumen topping. One pier work remains at Nava India junction and shifting of electricity lines is going on. These works can be completed by the end of the year, the official said.

Regarding ramps for the Avinashi road flyover, works have commenced for seven of the eight ramps. The Department is preparing proposals for foot overbridge near Krishnammal College and the Airport junction with elevators, the official added.