Flyover project to be completed by December: Minister L Muruguan

November 15, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

During an inspection on Wednesday, Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan evaluated the progress of infrastructure projects under way at Periyanaickenpalayam in Coimbatore. Officials reported that 97% of the scheduled tasks have been successfully accomplished.

Collaborating with officials from the National Highway Department, the Minister collected public feedback on the swift execution of the ongoing flyover project, which covers a distance of approximately 2 km and is being built at an estimated cost of ₹112 crore.

The completed tasks include the construction of a sports complex under the supervision of the Sports Authority of India. The next phase involves the development of arterial roads, service lanes, and other essential facilities, scheduled for completion by December, the Minister said.

Speaking to mediapersons, the Minister outlined the government’s focus on infrastructural development and announced plans for a grand Deepavali celebration in 2024, expressing confidence in garnering public support in the coming election. “The State Government is preoccupied with TASMAC operations instead of focusing on preventing floods during monsoon. Our focus lies on bettering cities,” the Minister said.