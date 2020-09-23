Coimbatore

Flyover planned at Periyanaickenpalayam

The Central Government has approved construction of a flyover across Periyanaickenpalayam junction, according to an official of the National Highways Division of the State Highways.

The four-lane flyover will cover three junctions - LMW, Periyanaickenpalayam, and Vannankoil.

The ₹75-crore project also envisages a service road for vehicles that want to travel within the 1.85 km.

It does not involve land acquisition. It will be designed in detail and executed by the work contractor. Works are expected to commence in a couple of months.

