Flyover on Trichy Road: Highways dept. to use void formers

17 September 2020 22:50 IST

The National Highways division of the State Highways Department will use void formers in construction of the flyover on Trichy Road.

An official of the Department said this is the first time that void formers are used in a flyover project in Coimbatore, though its use is quite common in other cities and towns.

The void formers are steel structures and six of these will be used in each concrete slab that will be laid for the "S" bend of the flyover at Sungam junction.

The void formers, procured from Hyderabad, are hollow and will help reduce the weight of the slabs. These are best suitable for curves in a flyover and are economical.

In the 3.1 km flyover, nearly nine slabs will come in the "S" bend at the junction. Each slab will be 25 metres long. The slab concrete will come on top of the void formers. These will not be visible when the flyover is constructed, the official explained.