Flyover on Mettur Road remains a key demand for road users

An 850 metre stretch of Mettur Road that connects GH Junction with Swastik Circle Junction on Sathy Road in Erode remains highly congested throughout the day. One of the long-pending demand of the road users is a flyover on the stretch.

The road is the most commercialised street in the city with the Corporation’s Central Bus Terminal located on it. Heavy rush at pedestrian crossings, absence of on-street parking spaces, unauthorised and indiscriminate parking all impede free flow of traffic. The Comprehensive Mobility Plan for Erode Local Planning Area by Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Limited (TNUIFSL) said the stretch is highly congested with the average speed during peak hours coming to less than 15 kmph for vehicles.

R. Pradeepan, an assistant professor, said a flyover on the stretch is the only solution for the traffic problem as it connects GH junction and Sathy Road. “But, the stretch was excluded and a flyover was constructed at GH junction to connect Perundurai Road, EVN Road and Meenatchi Sundaranar Road. “A month ago, medians were placed in the narrow stretch making it difficult for motorists and pedestrians,” he said.

Six years ago, a flyover at GH junction was designed to connect all the four arterial roads, including Mettur Road. But due to stiff opposition from shopkeepers, the grade separation on Mettur Road was left out and the project was redesigned and implemented to connect three arterial roads. “Without a flyover on Mettur Road, the flyover at GH junction serves little purpose”, said P. Thangavel, a trader. Vehicles from Perundurai Road can reach Sathy Road easily while a grade separator can be split and lead to the bus stand, he added.

Recently, Erode East MLA E. Thirumahan Everaa submitted a list of demands to the district administration in which he pointed out the necessity for a flyover on Mettur Road.

But, an official at the State Highways Department said the project was dropped as land acquisition is not possible in the highly commercialised stretch. “Steps were taken to de-congest the road by establishing satellite bus stands at Solar and on Sathy Road”, the official said.