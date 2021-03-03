Coimbatore

Flying squads to curb illegal sale of liquor in Erode

To curb illegal sale of liquor during the Assembly elections, flying squads have been formed in the district.

District Election Officer and Collector C. Kathiravan in a release said that squad members would monitor the sale of liquor in Tasmac shops and other outlets and initiate action based on complaints.

Complaints can be lodged with A. Jegadeesan, Assistant Manager (Accounts), Tasmac, Erode, at 90800-41288, 99421-08825 and other officers at L. Prabakaran (82486-28525), K. Sathyaseelan (99444-24455), R. Allimuthu (99421-27487), A. Ramasamy (98659-13308) and M. Senthil Kumar (97156-15411).

Complaints related to illegal sale of liquor or smuggling can be taken up with the officials, the release said.

