Flying squads strengthened 

Following increase in complaints of widespread of bribing of voters and violation of Model Code of Conduct, the district administration had increased the number of flying squads.

A release from the district administration said it had increased the number of squads by 10 in the city and seven in municipalities to take the total number of squads from 69 to 86.

On Saturday, the corporation, seven municipalities and 33 town panchayats would go to polls. Of the 513 seats, 504 would go to polls as nine ward members were elected unopposed, the release said.