Flying Squads seize ₹60 lakh in Namakkal in seven days

March 22, 2024 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - Salem

The flying squad officials seized ₹60.68 lakh in cash in Namakkal district through vehicle checks in the last seven days, while in Salem district, the flying squad seized ₹21.97 lakh in cash.

There are six Assembly constituencies in Namakkal district. After Lok Sabha poll dates were announced, 18 flying squad teams (FST) and static surveillance teams (SST) were formed in the district and they were conducting vehicle checks in various important locations along with police and a videographer. From day one, the flying squads started to seize several lakhs of unaccounted cash. Till Friday evening, the flying squads in Namakkal seized ₹60.68 lakh of unaccounted cash, gift items worth ₹2.14 lakh and liquor bottles worth ₹4,480.

Of the ₹60.68 lakh unaccounted cash, FST seized ₹34.42 lakh and SST seized ₹26.25 lakh in these six Assembly constituencies. In Namakkal constituency alone, ₹36.54 lakh of unaccounted cash was seized.

Officials attached to the flying squads said as there were many poultry farms and truck body-building workshops functioning in Namakkal, many people were carrying unaccounted cash. “We have clearly given instructions to the traders and truck owners to have proper documents for the cash they carry or to do digital transactions instead of cash transactions. But still, many carrying cash without proper documents and are caught during searches,” the officials added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Likewise, in Salem district, 33 FST and SST were formed to cover 11 Assembly constituencies. In the last seven days, the officials have seized ₹21.97 lakh in unaccounted cash.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT