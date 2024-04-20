GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Flying squad seizes ₹44.90 crore in Namakkal and ₹2.87 crore in Salem till April 19

April 20, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
Flying squad officials are checking a vehicle ahead of the Lok Sabha elections at Belur near Vazhapadi in Salem district in Tamil Nadu on Friday, 22 March 2024.

Flying squad officials are checking a vehicle ahead of the Lok Sabha elections at Belur near Vazhapadi in Salem district in Tamil Nadu on Friday, 22 March 2024. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Flying squad teams (FST) and static surveillance teams (SST) have seized ₹44.90 crore in cash and gift items in Namakkal district and ₹2.87 crore in Salem district till April 19.’

Following the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), which came into force on March 16 after the Election Commission of India announced the general election, 33 FSTs and SSTs were formed in Salem district, and in Namakkal, 18 FSTs and SSTs were formed to conduct vehicle checks to seize unaccounted cash, gift articles, and valuables. These teams conducted vehicle checkups in various places in the districts for the past four weeks and seized unaccounted cash and other items. During the checks, the officials also caught ration rice smuggling and informed the police. 

In Salem, items worth ₹2.87 crore were seized, including ₹1.78 crore in cash and ₹1.09 crore in articles and valuables, as of April 19, of which ₹99.96 lakh in cash and ₹79.19 lakh in valuables were released later after the relevant documents were produced. Still, ₹78.55 lakh in cash and ₹30.04 lakh in articles and valuables are in balance.

Likewise, in Namakkal district, ₹44.90 crore in cash, valuables, and gift items were seized till April 19, including ₹6.48 crore in cash, ₹38.34 crore in articles and valuables, and ₹5.86 lakh worth of liquor. Of which, ₹6.42 crore in cash and gold and silver ornaments worth ₹38.15 crore were released. Still, ₹5.61 lakh in cash and ₹4.04 lakh worth of gift items are in balance.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.