Flying squad seizes ₹44.90 crore in Namakkal and ₹2.87 crore in Salem till April 19

April 20, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - Salem

Flying squad teams (FST) and static surveillance teams (SST) have seized ₹44.90 crore in cash and gift items in Namakkal district and ₹2.87 crore in Salem district till April 19.’

Following the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), which came into force on March 16 after the Election Commission of India announced the general election, 33 FSTs and SSTs were formed in Salem district, and in Namakkal, 18 FSTs and SSTs were formed to conduct vehicle checks to seize unaccounted cash, gift articles, and valuables. These teams conducted vehicle checkups in various places in the districts for the past four weeks and seized unaccounted cash and other items. During the checks, the officials also caught ration rice smuggling and informed the police.

In Salem, items worth ₹2.87 crore were seized, including ₹1.78 crore in cash and ₹1.09 crore in articles and valuables, as of April 19, of which ₹99.96 lakh in cash and ₹79.19 lakh in valuables were released later after the relevant documents were produced. Still, ₹78.55 lakh in cash and ₹30.04 lakh in articles and valuables are in balance.

Likewise, in Namakkal district, ₹44.90 crore in cash, valuables, and gift items were seized till April 19, including ₹6.48 crore in cash, ₹38.34 crore in articles and valuables, and ₹5.86 lakh worth of liquor. Of which, ₹6.42 crore in cash and gold and silver ornaments worth ₹38.15 crore were released. Still, ₹5.61 lakh in cash and ₹4.04 lakh worth of gift items are in balance.