Flying squad seizes ₹ 20 lakh in unaccounted cash in Tiruppur

Flying squad officials seized ₹ 20 lakh in unaccounted cash within Tiruppur Corporation limits in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to the officials, the flying squad led by Deputy Block Development Officer (Noon Meal Programme) T. Indrani was engaged in a vehicle check at Pandiyan Nagar in Zone-II of Tiruppur Corporation.

The officials stopped a car driven by Syed Sohail Hussaini from Hyderabad at 1.10 a.m. and checked the vehicle.

The squad found 3,996 notes of ₹ 500 denomination and 10 notes of ₹ 200 denomination in the vehicle, for which Mr. Hussaini allegedly did not possess any valid documents. Hence, the cash was seized as it was found to be transported in violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Coimbatore

A flying squad constituted by the Coimbatore Corporation for the election to local bodies has seized ₹ 1.25 lakh from a person on Tuesday. A note from the civic body said the squad seized the unaccounted cash on Tuesday evening at Sivanagar in East Zone during a vehicle check in the area. The team later deposited the cash at the Coimbatore South sub treasury in Race Course.

Another flying squad seized ₹ 1.40 lakh from K. Gopalakrishnan of Kannappan Nagar on Wednesday afternoon in Selvapuram.