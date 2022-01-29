Flying squad seizes ₹ 17.50 lakh from Dindigul realtor in Coimbatore

A flying squad deployed by the Coimbatore Corporation seized ₹ 17.50 lakh from a Dindigul realtor on Saturday morning.

According to the sources, the squad led by Junior Research Officer V. Sureshkumar stopped a vehicle near the Holy Trinity Convent School in Sungam and while checking found ₹ 17.50 lakh in cash. The person, Sadakathullah Hameed (42) of Dindigul district, had told the squad that he was a realtor and was in Coimbatore on a business trip. The team took him to the Corporation for further inquiry and after issuing an acknowledgement receipt for the cash seized, deposited the money in the sub treasury in South Taluk office. This is the first major seizure in the city after the State Election Commission imposed the Model Code of Conduct after announcing urban local bodies polls.