ADVERTISEMENT

Flying squad seizes ₹16.50 lakh in unaccounted cash from Andhra Pradesh native in Erode

March 20, 2024 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Election officials with the unaccounted cash seized in Erode on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Election officials on Wednesday seized ₹16.50 lakh cash from a man from Andhra Pradesh at Lakshmi Nagar bus stop in Bhavani here.

After the model code of conduct (MCC) came into force from March 16, 2024, flying surveillance teams and static surveillance teams were formed to implement MCC and check for violations. During a vehicle check, the officials intercepted a four-wheeler with Andhra Pradesh registration number. The man in the vehicle, identified as Surendra (50), a lorry owner, had come to Tiruchengode to modify a rig that he had purchased. Since he did not produce valid documents, the ₹16.50 lakh cash that he was carrying was seized and handed over to the officials. The Income-Tax officials were also informed and the cash was handed over to them.

Likewise, the officials seized unaccounted cash to the tune of ₹4.73 lakh from motorists for want of documents.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Erode

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US