Flying squad seizes ₹16.50 lakh in unaccounted cash from Andhra Pradesh native in Erode

March 20, 2024 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - ERODE

Election officials on Wednesday seized ₹16.50 lakh cash from a man from Andhra Pradesh at Lakshmi Nagar bus stop in Bhavani here.

After the model code of conduct (MCC) came into force from March 16, 2024, flying surveillance teams and static surveillance teams were formed to implement MCC and check for violations. During a vehicle check, the officials intercepted a four-wheeler with Andhra Pradesh registration number. The man in the vehicle, identified as Surendra (50), a lorry owner, had come to Tiruchengode to modify a rig that he had purchased. Since he did not produce valid documents, the ₹16.50 lakh cash that he was carrying was seized and handed over to the officials. The Income-Tax officials were also informed and the cash was handed over to them.

Likewise, the officials seized unaccounted cash to the tune of ₹4.73 lakh from motorists for want of documents.