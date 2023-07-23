July 23, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Discarded single-use polythene bags dumped in the open in villages surrounding the Air Force Station, Sulur, have become a cause of concern for IAF aircraft as the strong westerly winds of the Tamil month of Aadi carry them into the airfield and surroundings.

Sources said that plastic bags are being carried away by strong winds and they are posing a threat to the defence aircraft and the motorists alike.

A meeting of officials from the Air Force Station, heads of the panchayats surrounding the air base and the police was held at the Sulur police station on Saturday to discuss measures to solve the issue. Presidents of about 10 panchayats took part in the meeting.

Police sources said the IAF officials, who attended the meeting stressed the need for effective waste management in places surrounding the air base. They pointed out that discarded plastic covers were entering the air base due to the wind and they were posing a threat to aircraft that take off and land for training and other purposes.

They also raised concern over the bird activity, especially large ones like the kites, due to the dumping of meat waste in the villages.

Villages such as Sulur, Kalangal, Appanaickenpatty, Kangeyampalayam, Kadambadi in Coimbatore district and Paruvai and Karanampettai in Tiruppur district are lying close to the Air Force Station.

The police pointed out that discarded plastic bags were getting spread along the busy Trichy Road due to the Aadi wind, posing a threat to the motorists. The IAF officers and the police urged the heads of civic body to take appropriate measures to discard plastic waste and meat waste properly.