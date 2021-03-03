Flying and static surveillance teams formed in Erode

Erode

District Election Officer and Collector C. Kathiravan has said that election related complaints can be taken up with the flying surveillance teams (FST) and static surveillance teams (SST), in the following contact numbers:

Erode West Assembly Constituency – SST – Muralidharan, Madhavan and Gurusamy at 97917-33350-, FST – Kulandaivel, Chandrasekar and Bharathi at 97917-33389, Erode East – SST - Senthil Kumar, Sasikala and Pachaiyappan at 97917-33356, FST – Syed Mustafa, Palanisamy and Arulmozhivarman at 97917-33364, Bhavanisagar – FST – Mahalingam, Padmanathan and Senthil at 97917-22250, SST Rajendran, Hariprasad and Venkatachalam at 97917-66675, Gobichettipalayam – FST – Murali, Saravanan, Chandrasekar at 97917-44496, SST – Anbalagan, Subramaniyam and Sivaprakasam at 97917-55508, Anthiyur – SST – Mariyadoss, Selvam and Palanisamy at 97917-44492, FST – Karthikeyan, Subramani and Murugan at 97917-22245, Bhavani – FST – Kumarasamy, Karthick Kumar and Ravi at 97917-11137, SST – Appusamy, Manoharan and Nasar Ali at 97917-51110, Perundurai – SST – Shyam Sundar, Jeyachandran and Sivagnanam at 97917-44429, FST – Balaji, Velusamy and Mohanasundaram at 97917-11165, Modakkurichi – FST – Asaithambi, Yuvasenthil and Parthiban at 97917-11160, SST – Moorthy, Rajamani and Selvaraj at 97917-44475.

