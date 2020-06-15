FlyDubai renews cargo flight connectivity to Coimbatore

COIMBATORE

FlyDubai, which had plans to operate cargo flights between Coimbatore and Dubai, has issued a fresh proposal for air cargo movement on Coimbatore-Dubai sector.

According to the revised plan, the flight can be operated three times a week if there is minimum load of 13 tonnes for each trip. The flight will leave Coimbatore at 11 p.m. and reach Dubai at 4 a.m. Cargo can be booked not only to Dubai, but also to Bahrain, Kuwait, Riyadh, Khartoum, Beirut, and Karachi.

Sources at Coimbatore International Airport said the potential was huge and a lot of cargo was now moved to Kochi from here to be air lifted to Dubai.

Several vegetable and agri product exporters here could make use of the flight service. Even on Sunday, SpiceJet air-lifted 19 tonnes of cargo, mostly perishables, from Coimbatore to Sharjah.

This was the third flight that carried cargo from Coimbatore to Sharjah during the lockdown.

The Coimbatore Custom House and Steamer Agents Association president P. Subramaniam said when FlyDubai announced the flight plan earlier too, several exporters had expressed interest.

If flights started operating from here to Dubai, the cargo movement would pick up.

The connectivity to additional destinations from Dubai, which was offered now, iwas another advantage that the exporters could tap.