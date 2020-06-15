FlyDubai renews cargo flight connectivity to Coimbatore

FlyDubai, which had plans to operate cargo flights between Coimbatore and Dubai, has issued a fresh proposal for air cargo movement on Coimbatore-Dubai sector.
According to the revised plan, the flight can be operated three times a week if there is minimum load of 13 tonnes for each trip. The flight will leave Coimbatore at 11 p.m. and reach Dubai at 4 a.m. Cargo can be booked not only to Dubai, but also to Bahrain, Kuwait, Riyadh, Khartoum, Beirut, and Karachi.
Potential
Sources at Coimbatore International Airport said the potential was huge and a lot of cargo was now moved to Kochi from here to be air lifted to Dubai.
Several vegetable and agri product exporters here could make use of the flight service. Even on Sunday, SpiceJet air-lifted 19 tonnes of cargo, mostly perishables, from Coimbatore to Sharjah.
This was the third flight that carried cargo from Coimbatore to Sharjah during the lockdown.
The Coimbatore Custom House and Steamer Agents Association president P. Subramaniam said when FlyDubai announced the flight plan earlier too, several exporters had expressed interest.
If flights started operating from here to Dubai, the cargo movement would pick up.
The connectivity to additional destinations from Dubai, which was offered now, iwas another advantage that the exporters could tap.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath