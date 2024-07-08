ADVERTISEMENT

Fly menace: residents of Nagarakalandhai village in Coimbatore urge for sealing poultry farm

Published - July 08, 2024 07:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Houseflies swarm produce at the weekly market at Nagarakalandhai in Malaipalayam Panchayat in Coimbatore district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Residents of Nagarakalandhai village in Kinathukkadavu taluk have petitioned the authorities to immediately seal a poultry farm in the locality, as fly menace was on the rise disrupting normal life of the people.

G. Ranganathan, State Executive Committee Member of Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangham, thanked the PA Agriculture to Collector, Asisstant Director of Animal Husbandry Department, District Engineer of Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, and Kinathukkadavu tahsildar for inspecting the village and the poultry farm and for conveying the issue to District Collector.

He said that the poultry farm had misused the time given by the District Administration, and was continuing to operate unmindful of the flies that were causing havoc in the normal life of the villagers. He appealed to the District Administration to lock and seal the poultry farm immediately.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US