Fly menace: residents of Nagarakalandhai village in Coimbatore urge for sealing poultry farm

Residents of Nagarakalandhai village in Kinathukkadavu taluk have petitioned the authorities to immediately seal a poultry farm in the locality, as fly menace was on the rise disrupting normal life of the people.

G. Ranganathan, State Executive Committee Member of Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangham, thanked the PA Agriculture to Collector, Asisstant Director of Animal Husbandry Department, District Engineer of Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, and Kinathukkadavu tahsildar for inspecting the village and the poultry farm and for conveying the issue to District Collector.

He said that the poultry farm had misused the time given by the District Administration, and was continuing to operate unmindful of the flies that were causing havoc in the normal life of the villagers. He appealed to the District Administration to lock and seal the poultry farm immediately.