Flower vendors shift to school ground

25 June 2020 08:32 IST

Around 150 flower vendors resumed business at the Devanga Higher Secondary School on Wednesday after the Coimbatore Corporation had earmarked places for them on the school ground.

The vendors were from the Flower Market on Mettupalayam Road, which the Corporation had closed as part of the COVID-19 containment measures.

Sources in the Corporation said on the first day on Wednesday around 150 of the 180 vendors began selling flowers while observing physical distancing norms. The Corporation earmarked spaces for them in such a way that there was enough distance between two persons.

The vendors had come forward and said that they would sell flowers between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. in shifts. A section of the flower traders had said they would wind up business by 9 a.m. and the second lot of vendors could take the places vacated by them.

Their working in shift system depended on the arrival of flowers to the city, the sources added.

The Corporation had earlier not only closed the Flower Market but also barricaded the Mettupalayam Road margins on the stretch to prevent hawkers from selling flowers on the road. It had also deployed teams to ensure that there was no selling of flowers or fruits on Mahaliamman Kovil Street, Siva Subramaniam Road, Langhar Kana Road and Mecrikar Road.