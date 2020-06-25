Flower vendors shift to school ground

Around 150 flower vendors resumed business at the Devanga Higher Secondary School on Wednesday after the Coimbatore Corporation had earmarked places for them on the school ground.
The vendors were from the Flower Market on Mettupalayam Road, which the Corporation had closed as part of the COVID-19 containment measures.
Sources in the Corporation said on the first day on Wednesday around 150 of the 180 vendors began selling flowers while observing physical distancing norms. The Corporation earmarked spaces for them in such a way that there was enough distance between two persons.
The vendors had come forward and said that they would sell flowers between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. in shifts. A section of the flower traders had said they would wind up business by 9 a.m. and the second lot of vendors could take the places vacated by them.
Their working in shift system depended on the arrival of flowers to the city, the sources added.
The Corporation had earlier not only closed the Flower Market but also barricaded the Mettupalayam Road margins on the stretch to prevent hawkers from selling flowers on the road. It had also deployed teams to ensure that there was no selling of flowers or fruits on Mahaliamman Kovil Street, Siva Subramaniam Road, Langhar Kana Road and Mecrikar Road.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath