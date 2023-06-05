HamberMenu
Flower vendors shift shops to commercial complex after assurance from officials in Salem

June 05, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST

M. Sabari

Flower vendors, who were functioning at Bose Maiden, shifted their shops to a commercial complex at the Old Bus Stand on Monday following an assurance from the Corporation officials that basic amenities would be provided to them.

The shops earlier were functioned at the VOC market at First Agraharam. When the Corporation decided to demolish the VOC market, they were moved to Bose Maidan near the Old Bus Stand until a new commercial complex was constructed. Meanwhile, the construction of the commercial complex at VOC Market is nearing completion and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin would inaugurate the complex on June 11.

The Chief Minister would also inaugurate the two-tier bus stand on the old bus stand premises. So, the Corporation officials asked the traders at Bose Maidan to temporarily move to a commercial complex at Old Bus Stand and assured them that they would be provided shops at the VOC market once the tender process was completed in the next few weeks.

On Saturday, the Corporation officials asked the traders to shift their shops to the commercial complex. On Monday, the traders entered into an argument with the officials stating that the commercial complex do not have any basic amenities. The officials assured them that they would be provided them with basic amenities.

A. Senthilkumar, a flower trader, said that there are no basic amenities such as toilets and drinking water. “We could not keep our things safe in the commercial complex. Now, due to the Chief Minister’s visit to the Old Bus Stand, the officials are making us shift our shops. The process for completing the tender for VOC market shops would take a month. So, we urge the Corporation to provide basic amenities without delay.” Based on the assurance, most of the traders shifted their shops.

