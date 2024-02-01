ADVERTISEMENT

Flower traders in Salem protest against removal of roofing sheets

February 01, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A protest held by flower traders at the temporary flower market near the Old Bus Stand in the city on Thursday sought action against the removal of roofing sheets from their shops.

The flower markets from their former space at VOC market, which is currently undergoing renovations, to the commercial complex at Salem Old Bus Stand by the Salem Corporation. More than a hundred flower shops run out of the temporary flower market. On Thursday, a few shop owners at the complex allegedly removed the roofing sheets of other flower shops claiming that they obstructed visibility.

Town police, who were informed of the dharna, rushed to the spot and spoke to the traders. After assuring them of action against the people responsible for the incident, the flower traders withdrew their protest.

