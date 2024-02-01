GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Flower traders in Salem protest against removal of roofing sheets

February 01, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A protest held by flower traders at the temporary flower market near the Old Bus Stand in the city on Thursday sought action against the removal of roofing sheets from their shops.

The flower markets from their former space at VOC market, which is currently undergoing renovations, to the commercial complex at Salem Old Bus Stand by the Salem Corporation. More than a hundred flower shops run out of the temporary flower market. On Thursday, a few shop owners at the complex allegedly removed the roofing sheets of other flower shops claiming that they obstructed visibility.

Town police, who were informed of the dharna, rushed to the spot and spoke to the traders. After assuring them of action against the people responsible for the incident, the flower traders withdrew their protest.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.