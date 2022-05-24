Flower show comes to an end in the Nilgiris 

Forest Minister K. Ramachandran giving away the Garden of the Year rolling trophy to DSSC Wellington at the valedictory of the flower show at the Government Botanical Garden in Udhagamandalam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. SATHYAMOORTHY

May 24, 2022 20:43 IST

More than one lakh people visited the Government Botanical Garden here during the 124 th Annual Flower Show that concluded on Tuesday.

The valedictory function of the event was held on Tuesday with Forest Minister, K. Ramachandran presiding over the event. Awards were given for private gardens that were judged by a team of officials from the Department of Horticulture prior to the flower show. The Minister distributed awards to the winners under various categories.

Officials from the Department of Horticulture said the flower show, being held after a two-year gap due to the COVID-19 pandemic, drew huge crowds to the district and to the garden. During the weekend, around 50,000 people visited the garden. The flower show and the summer festival would help the tourism sector in the district recover from the impact of the pandemic, they said.

The main event of the summer festival was held for five days. It was preceded by the Vegetable Show in Kotagiri, the Spice Show in Gudalur and the Rose Show in Udhagamandalam. There is one more event to be held as part of the festival – the Fruit Show in the Sims Park in Coonoor on May 28 and 29.

Also present at the event were the Nilgiris Collector S.P. Amrith, District Revenue Officer Keerthi Priyadarshini and Joint Director of Horticulture (Nilgiris) Sibila Mary among others.