Flower prices soar for Onam, other festivities

Traders said supply to the flower market in Salem has reduced.

SALEM

20 August 2021 00:00 IST

Though prices increase, supply to the market is poor, say traders

The prices of flower varieties have increased many-fold for Onam festival and other festivities during the end of the week.

The Salem flower market had been buzzing with crowd and the prices of various flower varieties that would be used for making flower carpet, a customary part of the Onam festival, had gone up by three times, flower traders here said. However, supply to market had reduced and less quantities were being sent to Kerala compared to previous years, they added.

C. Chakravarthy, a flower trader, said the price of jasmine had gone upto ₹ 1,800-₹ 2,000 a kg. Likewise, the price of other jasmine varieties was close to ₹1,000. The price of lilies had increased to ₹400 and the price of samanthi varieties are between ₹120-₹400, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Button rose cost up to ₹400 and the price of rose varieties from Bengaluru had increased to ₹400, he said.

Mr. Chakravarthy said though the prices had gone up, supply to the market was poor.

He added that festivals like Muharam, wedding muhurtham, Varalakshmi puja and Onam festivities had caused increase in prices at least two-fold compared to previous week.

Traders said due to the COVID-19 pandemic, farmers did not cultivate in large quantities this year fearing another lockdown affecting the sales.

Another trader said the supply to Kerala had reduced due to COVID-19 restrictions. Only four-five tonnes of flowers were sent from here while generally, up to 20 tonnes of flowers would be sent to Kerala for Onam.

The traders also lamented that due to increase in prices, the public were buying flowers in low quantities.

Raju, president of VOC Market flower traders association, said the recent rain had affected the arrival of flowers to the market and added that the COVID-19 restrictions in Kerala had reduced sales for Onam.