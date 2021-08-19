Flower prices shoot up

COIMBATORE

19 August 2021

With Varalakshmi Vratham and Onam, flower prices have shot up in Coimbatore though vegetable markets are seeing a slump in business.

Traders at the flower market here said sales are up on Wednesday and Thursday. Prices of jasmine shot up to ₹ 2,400 a kg on Thursday, winter jasmine at ₹1200 a kg and chrysanthemum at ₹200 a kg. Arrivals from different flower growing centres have reduced because of COVID-19. Sales to Kerala is less by nearly 10 tonnes, the traders said.

Meanwhile vegetable traders said the wholesale vegetable trade here is largely dependent on Kerala market. However, this year it is less than 10% of usual sales for Onam.

“Last year, there was shortage in availability. This year, the availability is surplus,” says an onion wholesale dealer.

Onam celebrations used to last for 10 days in Kerala. For the last 5-6 years, it is for three or four days. This year, the demand is low even for Onam day. “There is hardly any sales. It is not just the traders, but the farmers, too who are affected because of slump in demand,” he said.

Vegetable demand from Kerala has dropped drastically because of COVID-19 and it has not improved for Onam too, the traders say.