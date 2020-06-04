Coimbatore

Flower market starts functioning from alternative space

VOC Market to be renovated under Smart Cities Mission

The flower market which was functioning as part of VOC market near the old bus stand here has been temporarily shifted to Nehru Kalairangam as part of COVID-19 prevention measures.

Various trades including flowers, vegetables, meat, fruits and puja items operate from VOC market premises and over 200 shops are functioning here. The market was shut to prevent the spread of the disease. The Salem Corporation will renovate the VOC Market at ₹14.58 crore under the Smart Cities Mission. Till then, a temporary market will be provided to the traders.

Flower traders resumed business on Wednesday with 75 shops at the alternative space provided by the Corporation at Nehru Kalairangam in Bose Maidan.

President of VOC Market Flower Traders Association Raju said 150 flower traders would use these shops on rotational basis. “Besides us, flower farmers are also selling directly from here. Physical distancing norms are followed and all the traders have been advised to wear masks. Separate gates have been marked for entry and exit.”

The vegetable traders at the VOC Market said they would also shift to the temporary market that would be allocated to them on another area of Bose Maidan.

According to Corporation officials, the works on the temporary market, costing ₹1.5 crore, were progressing.

The renovated VOC Market will have four floors with 274 shop spaces, and parking facilities in the basement.

