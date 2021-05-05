Coimbatore

Flower market in Coimbatore to remain shut

In keeping with the State Government’s tightened restrictions to control COVID-19 spread, the Coimbatore Corporation would shut down flower market, temporarily functioning on Shastri Maidan, R.S. Puram, said a release from the Coimbatore Corporation. The State Government had a few days ago imposed new restrictions, which would come into effect from 4 a.m. May 6 to 4 a.m. May 20.

The corporation had earlier shifted all flower vendors to the Maidan as they failed to adhere to COVID-19 safety behaviour though the corporation had also allotted them the newly-constructed market, east of Mettupalayam Road.

