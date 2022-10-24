Flow into Mettur Dam reduces to 65,000 cusecs

The flow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur reduced to 65,000 cusecs on Sunday. The dam’s water level and its storage stood at their full capacities of 120 feet and 93.47 TMC, respectively. At 8 a.m., flow into the dam stood at 85,000 cusecs and at 5 p.m., it reduced to 65,000 cusecs. The same amount was discharged into the Cauvery, including 43,500 cusecs through the 16-vent surplus sluices and 21,500 cusecs through the dam and powerhouse tunnel.