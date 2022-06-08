Flow into Mettur dam increases substantially

It increased from 10,410 cusecs on Tuesday to 17,923 cusecs

As rain lashed the catchments, the flow into the Mettur dam increased from 10,410 cusecs on Tuesday to 17,923 cusecs on Wednesday.

Officials of the Water Resources Department said that at 8 a.m. the level stood at 115.30 feet against the full reservoir level of 120 feet. The storage was 86.172 tmc ft against the dam’s capacity of 93.470 tmc ft. The discharge for irrigation in the delta districts remains at 8,000 cusecs.

In the corresponding period last year, the level stood at 96.77 feet, the inflow at 881 cusecs and the discharge at 750 cusecs. The storage was 60.734 tmc.

The level at the Bhavanisagar dam in Erode district stood at 83.02 feet against the full reservoir level of 105 feet. At 8 a.m., the inflow was 364 cusecs and the discharge was 800 cusecs into the Arakankottai and Thadapalli canals, 100 cusecs into the Bhavani for drinking water supply and five cusecs into the Lower Bhavani Project canal. The storage was 17.33 tmc ft against the capacity of 32.80 tmc ft.