Coimbatore

Floriculture federation appeals for relief package from government

Seeks both short and long term relief measures to wade through COVID-19 crisis

Hi-tech floriculture, hit by COVID-19 pandemic, is in dire need of relief and stimulus, lest its survival is at stake, according to the Krishnagiri Floriculture Federation.

In an appeal to the Prime Minister, the Federation has called for both short-term and long-term relief measures to wade through the crisis.

The market for flowers has come to a standstill with a freeze on weddings, festivals, hotel industry, social gatherings, and events in the wake of COVID-19. The restrictions in the foreseeable future have made it impossible for a gradual revival of the industry. In its wake, farmers in Krishnagiri contributing to 30% of Indian floriculture exports have called for a relief package from the government.

As a short-term relief measure, the hi-tech floriculturists or greenhouse farmers have sought a compensation package based on the actual capital loss incurred and the actual revenue loss incurred. They have also sought a loan of ₹ 5 lakh per acre to tide over the present crisis and to revive and maintain the farmers for at least the next three months.

The federation has also demanded that the emergency loan be interest-free or with a nominal rate of interest with a repayment period of five years.

As a long-term relief measure, the federation has called for application of the Reserve Bank of India’s Master Direction in 2018 to help distressed farmers in the event of natural calamities. According to the federation, since the government of India had declared COVID-19 as a “Notified Disaster” the RBI’s Master Direction – relief measures by banks in areas affected by natural calamities, 2018, comes into effect.

Under this, the long-term measures should include moratorium on loans, re-scheduling (restructuring of loans), non-levy of penalty, reduction of interest on existing loans, and sanctioning of fresh loans at reduced interest rates.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 13, 2020 11:02:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/floriculture-federation-appeals-for-relief-package-from-government/article31577177.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY