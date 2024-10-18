Floriculture farmers may avail free power, says Krishnagiri Collector Sarayu

Floriculture farmers may now avail the free power scheme for farming, Collector K.M. Sarayu has said. Since a large segment of floriculture farmers were using power for cultivation, the district administration has sent the proposal for inclusion of floriculture power consumption under the free power scheme. As a result a targeted allocation has been made for the district encouraging floriculture farmers to avail the facility under the scheme.

Further, subsidy for bulldozers, earthmovers and defodders were demanded by the farmers. The Collector has instructed the Agriculture Engineering Department to submit the proposal to the government. Further, the officials were also instructed to submit a status report on the action taken on the various demands and requests made by the farmers at the grievances meeting held on Friday.

The meeting also witnessed farmers making specific demands such as removal of encroachments along water channels of Chinnar river. Farmers also requested that the Horticulture Department distribute free vegetable saplings to them.

The low-lying power lines running through the regulated agriculture market in Krishnagiri must be diverted to another path, the farmers said.

The Animal Husbandry Department has sent a proposal for subsidy for setting up of a mini dairy by farmers, a department official said.